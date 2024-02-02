Clark leads Merrimack against Cent. Conn. St.

Central Connecticut State Blue Devils (13-8, 7-1 NEC) at Merrimack Warriors (12-10, 6-2 NEC) North Andover, Massachusetts; Saturday, 3 p.m.…

Central Connecticut State Blue Devils (13-8, 7-1 NEC) at Merrimack Warriors (12-10, 6-2 NEC)

North Andover, Massachusetts; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Merrimack plays the Central Connecticut State Blue Devils after Adam Clark scored 30 points in Merrimack’s 74-55 win against the Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash.

The Warriors are 7-1 on their home court. Merrimack ranks seventh in the NEC with 21.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Jordan Derkack averaging 5.1.

The Blue Devils have gone 7-1 against NEC opponents. Cent. Conn. St. is second in the NEC with 24.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Kellen Amos averaging 4.6.

Merrimack is shooting 43.5% from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points higher than the 42.4% Cent. Conn. St. allows to opponents. Cent. Conn. St. averages 6.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.3 more makes per game than Merrimack gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Derkack is scoring 17.0 points per game with 6.4 rebounds and 3.7 assists for the Warriors. Clark is averaging 10.9 points, 4.1 assists and 1.7 steals over the last 10 games for Merrimack.

Allan Jeanne-Rose is averaging 15.4 points for the Blue Devils. Joe Ostrowsky is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Cent. Conn. St..

LAST 10 GAMES: Warriors: 7-3, averaging 67.1 points, 30.1 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 9.3 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.4 points per game.

Blue Devils: 9-1, averaging 75.8 points, 37.9 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 8.3 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

