Clark, Duquesne Dukes to visit Holmes, No. 16 Dayton Flyers

Duquesne Dukes (14-9, 4-6 A-10) at Dayton Flyers (19-4, 9-2 A-10)

Dayton, Ohio; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Flyers -8.5; over/under is 136

BOTTOM LINE: A-10 foes No. 16 Dayton and Duquesne meet on Tuesday.

The Flyers are 11-0 on their home court. Dayton has a 2-1 record in one-possession games.

The Dukes are 4-6 against A-10 opponents. Duquesne is 6-4 in games decided by 10 or more points.

Dayton averages 9.3 made 3-pointers per game, 2.9 more made shots than the 6.4 per game Duquesne gives up. Duquesne has shot at a 43.0% rate from the field this season, 2.5 percentage points higher than the 40.5% shooting opponents of Dayton have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Koby Brea averages 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Flyers, scoring 10.5 points while shooting 47.8% from beyond the arc. Daron Holmes is shooting 55.0% and averaging 21.6 points over the last 10 games for Dayton.

Dae Dae Grant is shooting 36.8% and averaging 17.3 points for the Dukes. Jimmy Clark III is averaging 12.8 points over the last 10 games for Duquesne.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flyers: 8-2, averaging 73.2 points, 36.3 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 4.8 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.2 points per game.

Dukes: 5-5, averaging 66.5 points, 33.9 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 6.7 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.9 points.

