Clark and the Duquesne Dukes take on conference foe No. 18 Dayton

Duquesne Dukes (14-9, 4-6 A-10) at Dayton Flyers (19-4, 9-2 A-10)

Dayton, Ohio; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Daron Holmes and the No. 18 Dayton Flyers host Jimmy Clark III and the Duquesne Dukes in A-10 action Tuesday.

The Flyers have gone 11-0 in home games. Dayton is the top team in the A-10 at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 64.3 points while holding opponents to 40.5% shooting.

The Dukes have gone 4-6 against A-10 opponents. Duquesne has a 2-3 record in one-possession games.

Dayton averages 73.8 points, 6.1 more per game than the 67.7 Duquesne gives up. Duquesne scores 7.8 more points per game (72.1) than Dayton allows to opponents (64.3).

TOP PERFORMERS: Holmes is averaging 19.4 points, 7.7 rebounds and 2.2 blocks for the Flyers. Nate Santos is averaging 11.6 points over the last 10 games for Dayton.

Dae Dae Grant averages 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Dukes, scoring 17.3 points while shooting 32.7% from beyond the arc. Clark is averaging 12.8 points, 3.5 assists and 1.8 steals over the past 10 games for Duquesne.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flyers: 8-2, averaging 73.2 points, 36.3 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 4.8 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.2 points per game.

Dukes: 5-5, averaging 66.5 points, 33.9 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 6.7 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.9 points.

