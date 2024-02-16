Clark and Merrimack host LIU

Long Island Sharks (6-18, 5-7 NEC) at Merrimack Warriors (16-10, 10-2 NEC) North Andover, Massachusetts; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Long Island Sharks (6-18, 5-7 NEC) at Merrimack Warriors (16-10, 10-2 NEC)

North Andover, Massachusetts; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Merrimack plays the Long Island Sharks after Adam Clark scored 29 points in Merrimack’s 66-63 victory against the Stonehill Skyhawks.

The Warriors have gone 9-1 in home games. Merrimack has a 3-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Sharks have gone 5-7 against NEC opponents. LIU gives up 77.4 points to opponents and has been outscored by 10.8 points per game.

Merrimack is shooting 43.8% from the field this season, 1.7 percentage points lower than the 45.5% LIU allows to opponents. LIU averages 5.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.3 fewer makes per game than Merrimack allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jordan Derkack is averaging 17.3 points, 6.2 rebounds, 3.6 assists and two steals for the Warriors. Clark is averaging 16.4 points, 4.1 assists and 2.3 steals over the past 10 games for Merrimack.

Tana Kopa is shooting 34.8% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Sharks, while averaging 13.3 points. Tai Strickland is shooting 45.9% and averaging 15.0 points over the past 10 games for LIU.

LAST 10 GAMES: Warriors: 8-2, averaging 68.3 points, 32.8 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 9.6 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.4 points per game.

Sharks: 3-7, averaging 70.2 points, 35.4 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 5.2 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.