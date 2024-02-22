Citron, Westbeld lead No. 19 Notre Dame women to 74-47 win over Clemson

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Sonia Citron scored 16 points on 5-of-6 shooting, Maddy Westbeld had a double-double and No.…

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Sonia Citron scored 16 points on 5-of-6 shooting, Maddy Westbeld had a double-double and No. 19 Notre Dame dominated the middle two quarters and rolled to a 74-47 win over Clemson on Thursday night.

The Irish trailed by two after one quarter but led 59-36 entering the fourth quarter.

Westbeld had 13 points and 12 rebounds for Notre Dame (20-6, 10-5 Atlantic Coast Conference), her 10th double-double of the season and 19th in her career. Anna DeWolfe and reserve KK Bransford scored 12 apiece and Hannah Hidalgo had 10 points and eight assists.

Ruby Whitehorn scored 14 points and grabbed 10 rebounds for Clemson (11-16, 4-11), which lost its fourth straight. Amari Robinson had 14 points and Dayshanette Harris added 10 with nine assists.

The Tigers shot just 32% (19 of 60) and had their third lowest scoring game of the season.

An 11-2 run early in the first quarter allowed Clemson to build a 14-4 lead. The Irish came back to tie it before Harris hit a late jumper for an 18-16 Tigers’ lead.

Down one three minutes into the second quarter, Kylee Watson made two baskets inside, Citron hit a 3-pointer and the Irish led the rest of the way. After a Clemson 3, Notre Dame reeled off eight more, six by Citron and that helped build a 37-27 lead at the half.

Clemson shot only 4 of 11 in the second quarter with eight turnovers.

The third quarter was almost identical to the second with Notre Dame outscoring Clemson 22-9. The Tigers were 4-of-15 shooting with six turnovers. Westbeld and Hidalgo had five points each in a 14-3 run that put the lead over 20 for the first time, 53-32.

The Irish are at Boston College on Sunday. Clemson is home against Miami on Sunday.

