Citadel visits Woolbright and Western Carolina

Citadel Bulldogs (9-14, 1-9 SoCon) at Western Carolina Catamounts (16-7, 5-5 SoCon) Cullowhee, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Citadel Bulldogs (9-14, 1-9 SoCon) at Western Carolina Catamounts (16-7, 5-5 SoCon)

Cullowhee, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Catamounts -11.5; over/under is 139.5

BOTTOM LINE: Western Carolina plays the Citadel Bulldogs after Vonterius Woolbright scored 28 points in Western Carolina’s 88-86 overtime loss to the Wofford Terriers.

The Catamounts are 8-3 in home games. Western Carolina is 3-3 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Bulldogs are 1-9 in conference games. Citadel has a 6-5 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

Western Carolina’s average of 8.4 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.3 more made shots on average than the 8.1 per game Citadel allows. Citadel averages 6.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.5 more makes per game than Western Carolina allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tre Jackson is shooting 36.3% from beyond the arc with 3.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Catamounts, while averaging 13.6 points. Woolbright is shooting 45.6% and averaging 24.0 points over the past 10 games for Western Carolina.

AJ Smith is scoring 15.9 points per game and averaging 4.2 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Elijah Morgan is averaging 3.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Citadel.

LAST 10 GAMES: Catamounts: 5-5, averaging 78.2 points, 40.1 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 4.3 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.6 points per game.

Bulldogs: 1-9, averaging 67.3 points, 32.6 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 5.1 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.7 points.

