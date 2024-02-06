Citadel visits Western Carolina following Woolbright’s 28-point showing

Citadel Bulldogs (9-14, 1-9 SoCon) at Western Carolina Catamounts (16-7, 5-5 SoCon) Cullowhee, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Citadel Bulldogs (9-14, 1-9 SoCon) at Western Carolina Catamounts (16-7, 5-5 SoCon)

Cullowhee, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Western Carolina takes on the Citadel Bulldogs after Vonterius Woolbright scored 28 points in Western Carolina’s 88-86 overtime loss to the Wofford Terriers.

The Catamounts are 8-3 in home games. Western Carolina has a 3-3 record in one-possession games.

The Bulldogs are 1-9 against SoCon opponents. Citadel is 3-11 against opponents over .500.

Western Carolina’s average of 8.4 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.3 more made shots on average than the 8.1 per game Citadel gives up. Citadel averages 70.7 points per game, 1.4 more than the 69.3 Western Carolina gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Woolbright is averaging 22.4 points, 12.4 rebounds and 5.3 assists for the Catamounts.

Madison Durr is averaging 11 points and 3.3 assists for the Bulldogs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Catamounts: 5-5, averaging 78.2 points, 40.1 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 4.3 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.6 points per game.

Bulldogs: 1-9, averaging 67.3 points, 32.6 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 5.1 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.7 points.

