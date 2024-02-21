Citadel visits McCreary and Mercer

Citadel Bulldogs (10-17, 2-12 SoCon) at Mercer Bears (12-15, 5-9 SoCon) Macon, Georgia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Citadel Bulldogs (10-17, 2-12 SoCon) at Mercer Bears (12-15, 5-9 SoCon)

Macon, Georgia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bears -4.5; over/under is 133.5

BOTTOM LINE: Mercer hosts the Citadel Bulldogs after Jalyn McCreary scored 27 points in Mercer’s 88-84 victory over the Samford Bulldogs.

The Bears have gone 8-6 at home. Mercer is 5-8 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Bulldogs are 2-12 in conference games.

Mercer’s average of 6.2 made 3-pointers per game is 2.0 fewer made shots on average than the 8.2 per game Citadel allows. Citadel has shot at a 45.5% rate from the field this season, 1.3 percentage points higher than the 44.2% shooting opponents of Mercer have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: McCreary is averaging 15.3 points for the Bears. David Thomas is averaging 11.7 points over the past 10 games for Mercer.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 4-6, averaging 68.7 points, 35.6 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 7.0 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.1 points per game.

Bulldogs: 2-8, averaging 66.4 points, 31.9 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 6.1 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.