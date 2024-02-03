Citadel visits East Tennessee State after Smith’s 24-point game

Citadel Bulldogs (9-13, 1-8 SoCon) at East Tennessee State Buccaneers (11-11, 3-6 SoCon) Johnson City, Tennessee; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST…

Citadel Bulldogs (9-13, 1-8 SoCon) at East Tennessee State Buccaneers (11-11, 3-6 SoCon)

Johnson City, Tennessee; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Buccaneers -7; over/under is 136

BOTTOM LINE: Citadel takes on the East Tennessee State Buccaneers after AJ Smith scored 24 points in Citadel’s 82-79 overtime loss to the Furman Paladins.

The Buccaneers have gone 6-3 in home games. East Tennessee State is 6-9 against opponents over .500.

The Bulldogs are 1-8 against SoCon opponents. Citadel is 2-2 in games decided by less than 4 points.

East Tennessee State scores 70.9 points per game, 0.6 more points than the 70.3 Citadel allows. Citadel averages 6.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.4 fewer makes per game than East Tennessee State gives up.

The Buccaneers and Bulldogs meet Saturday for the first time in SoCon play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaden Seymour is scoring 15.5 points per game and averaging 6.5 rebounds for the Buccaneers. Ebby Asamoah is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for East Tennessee State.

Elijah Morgan averages 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, scoring 15.2 points while shooting 42.8% from beyond the arc. Madison Durr is averaging 12 points, 5.6 rebounds and 3.3 assists over the past 10 games for Citadel.

LAST 10 GAMES: Buccaneers: 4-6, averaging 70.6 points, 38.3 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 6.3 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.4 points per game.

Bulldogs: 2-8, averaging 71.9 points, 33.8 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.