Citadel plays Wofford on 6-game road skid

Citadel Bulldogs (9-15, 1-10 SoCon) at Wofford Terriers (13-11, 6-5 SoCon) Spartanburg, South Carolina; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Citadel Bulldogs (9-15, 1-10 SoCon) at Wofford Terriers (13-11, 6-5 SoCon)

Spartanburg, South Carolina; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Citadel hits the road against Wofford looking to stop its six-game road slide.

The Terriers have gone 9-1 in home games. Wofford is fifth in the SoCon with 34.2 points per game in the paint led by Corey Tripp averaging 10.0.

The Bulldogs have gone 1-10 against SoCon opponents. Citadel is 6-5 in games decided by at least 10 points.

Wofford makes 46.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.1 percentage points higher than Citadel has allowed to its opponents (44.4%). Citadel averages 70.5 points per game, 5.0 fewer points than the 75.5 Wofford gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tripp is averaging 16.5 points and 3.4 assists for the Terriers. Jackson Sivills is averaging 9.7 points over the last 10 games for Wofford.

Elijah Morgan is shooting 41.7% from beyond the arc with 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, while averaging 15 points. AJ Smith is averaging 13.3 points over the last 10 games for Citadel.

LAST 10 GAMES: Terriers: 5-5, averaging 70.5 points, 33.4 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 4.2 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.9 points per game.

Bulldogs: 1-9, averaging 66.6 points, 32.2 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 5.3 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.