Cisse, Western Illinois Leathernecks host the UT Martin Skyhawks

UT Martin Skyhawks (14-10, 7-4 OVC) at Western Illinois Leathernecks (15-9, 8-3 OVC)

Macomb, Illinois; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Leathernecks -2.5; over/under is 144.5

BOTTOM LINE: OVC foes Western Illinois and UT Martin face off on Saturday.

The Leathernecks have gone 7-3 at home. Western Illinois is 3-2 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 12.4 turnovers per game.

The Skyhawks have gone 7-4 against OVC opponents. UT Martin averages 11.8 turnovers per game and is 4-2 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

Western Illinois makes 43.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.3 percentage points higher than UT Martin has allowed to its opponents (41.5%). UT Martin averages 8.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, three more made shots on average than the 5.5 per game Western Illinois allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ryan Myers is scoring 13.1 points per game with two rebounds and 2.2 assists for the Leathernecks. JJ Kalakon is averaging 12.5 points and 6.2 rebounds over the past 10 games for Western Illinois.

LAST 10 GAMES: Leathernecks: 7-3, averaging 66.7 points, 40.4 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 5.4 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.1 points per game.

Skyhawks: 6-4, averaging 74.3 points, 38.1 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

