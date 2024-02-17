Cisse and the Western Illinois Leathernecks visit conference foe Tennessee State

Western Illinois Leathernecks (16-10, 9-4 OVC) at Tennessee State Tigers (15-11, 8-5 OVC) Nashville, Tennessee; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Western Illinois Leathernecks (16-10, 9-4 OVC) at Tennessee State Tigers (15-11, 8-5 OVC)

Nashville, Tennessee; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -2; over/under is 131.5

BOTTOM LINE: Kinyon Hodges and the Tennessee State Tigers host Drew Cisse and the Western Illinois Leathernecks in OVC play Saturday.

The Tigers have gone 9-2 in home games. Tennessee State ranks seventh in the OVC with 12.5 assists per game led by Jaylen Jones averaging 2.8.

The Leathernecks are 9-4 against conference opponents. Western Illinois is 3-2 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 12.3 turnovers per game.

Tennessee State scores 73.1 points, 8.5 more per game than the 64.6 Western Illinois gives up. Western Illinois has shot at a 43.8% clip from the field this season, 1.5 percentage points greater than the 42.3% shooting opponents of Tennessee State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Christian Brown is scoring 13.9 points per game and averaging 3.4 rebounds for the Tigers. EJ Bellinger is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Tennessee State.

Ryan Myers is scoring 12.7 points per game and averaging 2.0 rebounds for the Leathernecks. JJ Kalakon is averaging 11.3 points and 5.5 rebounds over the last 10 games for Western Illinois.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 7-3, averaging 67.0 points, 31.5 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 5.4 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.9 points per game.

Leathernecks: 6-4, averaging 65.2 points, 37.9 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 5.3 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

