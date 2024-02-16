Cincinnati visits Johnson and UCF

Cincinnati Bearcats (15-9, 4-7 Big 12) at UCF Knights (13-10, 4-7 Big 12) Orlando, Florida; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Cincinnati Bearcats (15-9, 4-7 Big 12) at UCF Knights (13-10, 4-7 Big 12)

Orlando, Florida; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UCF hosts the Cincinnati Bearcats after Darius Johnson scored 20 points in UCF’s 90-88 loss to the BYU Cougars.

The Knights have gone 10-4 in home games. UCF is 2-3 in one-possession games.

The Bearcats are 4-7 in Big 12 play. Cincinnati is second in the Big 12 with 12.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Viktor Lakhin averaging 2.7.

UCF’s average of 7.1 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.6 more made shots on average than the 6.5 per game Cincinnati allows. Cincinnati has shot at a 44.2% rate from the field this season, 3.8 percentage points greater than the 40.4% shooting opponents of UCF have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaylin Sellers is scoring 17.0 points per game with 4.0 rebounds and 1.2 assists for the Knights. Johnson is averaging 12.9 points, 4.4 assists and 2.2 steals over the last 10 games for UCF.

Lakhin is averaging 10.7 points and 6.7 rebounds for the Bearcats. Dan Skillings Jr. is averaging 13.7 points over the last 10 games for Cincinnati.

LAST 10 GAMES: Knights: 4-6, averaging 66.1 points, 35.6 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 8.0 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 39.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.4 points per game.

Bearcats: 3-7, averaging 67.6 points, 36.9 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 5.9 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.9 points.

