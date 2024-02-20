Cincinnati hosts Oklahoma State after Keller’s 22-point showing

Oklahoma State Cowboys (11-14, 3-9 Big 12) at Cincinnati Bearcats (16-9, 5-7 Big 12) Cincinnati; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Oklahoma State Cowboys (11-14, 3-9 Big 12) at Cincinnati Bearcats (16-9, 5-7 Big 12)

Cincinnati; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oklahoma State visits the Cincinnati Bearcats after Jamyron Keller scored 22 points in Oklahoma State’s 93-83 win over the BYU Cougars.

The Bearcats have gone 12-4 in home games. Cincinnati is fourth in the Big 12 with 35.2 points per game in the paint led by Viktor Lakhin averaging 6.7.

The Cowboys are 3-9 in conference matchups. Oklahoma State is 5-4 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 12.3 turnovers per game.

Cincinnati scores 75.6 points per game, 4.7 more points than the 70.9 Oklahoma State allows. Oklahoma State averages 8.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.3 more made shots on average than the 6.4 per game Cincinnati gives up.

The Bearcats and Cowboys face off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Day Day Thomas is averaging 10.3 points and 1.6 steals for the Bearcats. Dan Skillings Jr. is averaging 14.5 points and 6.2 rebounds while shooting 42.4% over the past 10 games for Cincinnati.

Quion Williams is averaging seven points and 5.6 rebounds for the Cowboys. John-Michael Wright is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Oklahoma State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bearcats: 4-6, averaging 67.9 points, 38.0 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 5.9 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.9 points per game.

Cowboys: 3-7, averaging 66.0 points, 30.8 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 39.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.