Christofilis scores 24, Seattle U beats UT Rio Grande Valley 84-56

SEATTLE (AP) — John Christofilis’ 24 points helped Seattle U defeat UT Rio Grande Valley 84-56 on Saturday night. Christofilis…

SEATTLE (AP) — John Christofilis’ 24 points helped Seattle U defeat UT Rio Grande Valley 84-56 on Saturday night.

Christofilis was 9 of 16 shooting (6 for 11 from 3-point range) for the Redhawks (18-10, 11-6 Western Athletic Conference). Cameron Tyson scored 21 points while shooting 7 for 11 (5 for 7 from 3-point range) and 2 of 3 from the free throw line. Paris Dawson had nine points and was 3 of 6 shooting (3 for 5 from 3-point range).

Elijah Elliott led the Vaqueros (6-21, 2-14) in scoring, finishing with 23 points. UT Rio Grande Valley also got 14 points and 12 rebounds from Daylen Williams. CJ Booker also had 10 points. The loss was the Vaqueros’ 10th in a row.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.