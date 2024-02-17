Christofilis leads Seattle U against Utah Tech after 25-point game

Seattle U Redhawks (15-10, 8-6 WAC) at Utah Tech Trailblazers (10-15, 6-8 WAC) Saint George, Utah; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST…

Seattle U Redhawks (15-10, 8-6 WAC) at Utah Tech Trailblazers (10-15, 6-8 WAC)

Saint George, Utah; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Seattle U visits the Utah Tech Trailblazers after John Christofilis scored 25 points in Seattle U’s 78-68 victory against the Southern Utah Thunderbirds.

The Trailblazers are 6-4 on their home court. Utah Tech is ninth in the WAC at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 76.2 points while holding opponents to 43.8% shooting.

The Redhawks have gone 8-6 against WAC opponents. Seattle U is fourth in the WAC with 13.1 assists per game led by Alex Schumacher averaging 4.8.

Utah Tech’s average of 6.6 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.6 more made shots on average than the 6.0 per game Seattle U allows. Seattle U averages 7.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, the same that Utah Tech allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aric Demings is averaging 7.8 points for the Trailblazers. Noa Gonsalves is averaging 12 points over the last 10 games for Utah Tech.

Cameron Tyson averages 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Redhawks, scoring 17.1 points while shooting 38.2% from beyond the arc.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trailblazers: 4-6, averaging 70.2 points, 33.4 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 6.9 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.7 points per game.

Redhawks: 5-5, averaging 76.6 points, 37.4 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 5.1 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

