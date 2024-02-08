Chenery scores 18 in Binghamton’s 69-57 victory over Albany

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (AP) — Tymu Chenery scored 18 points as Binghamton beat Albany 69-57 on Thursday night. Chenery had seven…

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (AP) — Tymu Chenery scored 18 points as Binghamton beat Albany 69-57 on Thursday night.

Chenery had seven rebounds for the Bearcats (11-11, 3-6 America East Conference). Nehemiah Benson added 13 points while shooting 6 of 10 from the field, and he also had seven rebounds. Armon Harried had 11 points and finished 5 of 14 from the field.

The Great Danes (11-13, 3-6) were led by Amar’e Marshall, who posted 14 points. Sebastian Thomas added 13 points and nine assists for Albany. Aaron Reddish also had six points and 10 rebounds.

