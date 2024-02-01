Chavez scores 27 as Louisiana Tech beats Florida International 93-53

MIAMI (AP) — Tahlik Chavez scored 27 points and made seven 3-pointers, and Daniel Batcho had 20 points and 13…

MIAMI (AP) — Tahlik Chavez scored 27 points and made seven 3-pointers, and Daniel Batcho had 20 points and 13 rebounds in Louisiana Tech’s 93-53 win against Florida International on Thursday night.

Chavez shot 9 for 14, including 7 for 12 from beyond the arc for the Bulldogs (16-6, 6-1 Conference USA). Isaiah Crawford finished 4 of 5 from the field to finish with 11 points. The Bulldogs picked up their sixth straight win.

Jayden Brewer finished with 18 points and three steals for the Panthers (7-15, 2-5). Javaunte Hawkins and Arturo Dean each had eight points.

Louisiana Tech took the lead with 18:04 left in the first half and did not relinquish it. The score was 59-26 at halftime, with Chavez racking up 22 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.