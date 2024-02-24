Chavez and Louisiana Tech host New Mexico State

Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (19-8, 9-3 CUSA) at New Mexico State Aggies (11-16, 5-7 CUSA) Las Cruces, New Mexico; Saturday, 9…

Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (19-8, 9-3 CUSA) at New Mexico State Aggies (11-16, 5-7 CUSA)

Las Cruces, New Mexico; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Louisiana Tech plays the New Mexico State Aggies after Tahlik Chavez scored 20 points in Louisiana Tech’s 65-59 win against the UTEP Miners.

The Aggies are 11-2 in home games. New Mexico State has a 2-2 record in one-possession games.

The Bulldogs have gone 9-3 against CUSA opponents. Louisiana Tech scores 74.7 points and has outscored opponents by 11.3 points per game.

New Mexico State’s average of 6.3 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.3 fewer made shots on average than the 6.6 per game Louisiana Tech allows. Louisiana Tech averages 7.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.9 fewer makes per game than New Mexico State allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jordan Rawls is averaging 8.3 points and 3.7 assists for the Aggies. Jaden Harris is averaging 12.0 points and 2.9 rebounds while shooting 40.6% over the last 10 games for New Mexico State.

Isaiah Crawford is scoring 16.1 points per game and averaging 5.7 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Chavez is averaging 14.4 points and 3.5 rebounds over the last 10 games for Louisiana Tech.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aggies: 4-6, averaging 64.5 points, 32.9 rebounds, 8.1 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 40.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.3 points per game.

Bulldogs: 8-2, averaging 72.9 points, 38.0 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 7.2 steals and 6.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.4 points.

