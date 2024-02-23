Chattanooga visits Morgan and Citadel

Chattanooga Mocs (19-9, 11-4 SoCon) at Citadel Bulldogs (10-18, 2-13 SoCon) Charleston, South Carolina; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Chattanooga Mocs (19-9, 11-4 SoCon) at Citadel Bulldogs (10-18, 2-13 SoCon)

Charleston, South Carolina; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Citadel hosts the Chattanooga Mocs after Elijah Morgan scored 20 points in Citadel’s 87-78 loss to the Mercer Bears.

The Bulldogs have gone 6-6 at home. Citadel is 7-7 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Mocs are 11-4 against conference opponents. Chattanooga scores 79.0 points and has outscored opponents by 7.9 points per game.

Citadel averages 70.4 points per game, 0.7 fewer points than the 71.1 Chattanooga gives up. Chattanooga has shot at a 47.3% rate from the field this season, 2.0 percentage points above the 45.3% shooting opponents of Citadel have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: AJ Smith is shooting 46.6% and averaging 16.5 points for the Bulldogs. Morgan is averaging 14.4 points over the last 10 games for Citadel.

Honor Huff is scoring 17.5 points per game with 2.8 rebounds and 2.7 assists for the Mocs. Trey Bonham is averaging 14.1 points, 4.7 assists and 1.7 steals over the past 10 games for Chattanooga.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 2-8, averaging 67.5 points, 31.7 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.2 points per game.

Mocs: 8-2, averaging 80.4 points, 33.5 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 50.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.