Chattanooga takes road win streak into matchup with VMI

Chattanooga Mocs (15-8, 7-3 SoCon) at VMI Keydets (4-19, 1-9 SoCon) Lexington, Virginia; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Chattanooga…

Chattanooga Mocs (15-8, 7-3 SoCon) at VMI Keydets (4-19, 1-9 SoCon)

Lexington, Virginia; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Chattanooga will try to keep its four-game road win streak intact when the Mocs face VMI.

The Keydets are 4-6 on their home court. VMI is seventh in the SoCon scoring 71.2 points while shooting 43.7% from the field.

The Mocs are 7-3 in conference matchups. Chattanooga is fifth in the SoCon with 13.8 assists per game led by Honor Huff averaging 2.8.

VMI is shooting 43.7% from the field this season, 1.9 percentage points higher than the 41.8% Chattanooga allows to opponents. Chattanooga averages 78.5 points per game, 2.6 fewer than the 81.1 VMI allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brennan Watkins is scoring 15.3 points per game with 2.0 rebounds and 3.0 assists for the Keydets. Tyran Cook is averaging 14.2 points and 2.9 rebounds while shooting 42.1% over the past 10 games for VMI.

Huff is averaging 15.8 points and 1.8 steals for the Mocs. Trey Bonham is averaging 17.8 points over the last 10 games for Chattanooga.

LAST 10 GAMES: Keydets: 1-9, averaging 73.4 points, 34.7 rebounds, 9.8 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 93.0 points per game.

Mocs: 7-3, averaging 78.1 points, 34.8 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 49.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.