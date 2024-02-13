Chattanooga hosts East Tennessee State following Bonham’s 31-point outing

East Tennessee State Buccaneers (13-12, 5-7 SoCon) at Chattanooga Mocs (17-8, 9-3 SoCon) Chattanooga, Tennessee; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

East Tennessee State Buccaneers (13-12, 5-7 SoCon) at Chattanooga Mocs (17-8, 9-3 SoCon)

Chattanooga, Tennessee; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Chattanooga plays the East Tennessee State Buccaneers after Trey Bonham scored 31 points in Chattanooga’s 89-61 victory against the UNC Greensboro Spartans.

The Mocs have gone 9-3 at home. Chattanooga has a 1-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Buccaneers are 5-7 in SoCon play. East Tennessee State averages 11.4 turnovers per game and is 5-6 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

Chattanooga scores 79.3 points, 10.9 more per game than the 68.4 East Tennessee State allows. East Tennessee State averages 69.6 points per game, 1.4 fewer than the 71.0 Chattanooga allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Honor Huff is scoring 16.2 points per game and averaging 3.0 rebounds for the Mocs. Bonham is averaging 19.1 points and 4.7 rebounds over the last 10 games for Chattanooga.

Jaden Seymour is scoring 15.2 points per game with 6.6 rebounds and 1.4 assists for the Buccaneers. Ebby Asamoah is averaging 14.5 points and 3.9 rebounds while shooting 37.0% over the past 10 games for East Tennessee State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mocs: 8-2, averaging 81.1 points, 34.1 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 7.8 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 50.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.0 points per game.

Buccaneers: 4-6, averaging 66.8 points, 37.7 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 6.4 steals and 6.0 blocks per game while shooting 39.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

