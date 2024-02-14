Chattanooga hosts East Tennessee State after Bonham’s 31-point performance

East Tennessee State Buccaneers (13-12, 5-7 SoCon) at Chattanooga Mocs (17-8, 9-3 SoCon) Chattanooga, Tennessee; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

East Tennessee State Buccaneers (13-12, 5-7 SoCon) at Chattanooga Mocs (17-8, 9-3 SoCon)

Chattanooga, Tennessee; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mocs -7.5; over/under is 141.5

BOTTOM LINE: Chattanooga hosts the East Tennessee State Buccaneers after Trey Bonham scored 31 points in Chattanooga’s 89-61 win over the UNC Greensboro Spartans.

The Mocs are 9-3 on their home court. Chattanooga ranks 78th in college basketball averaging 10.6 made 3-pointers per game while shooting 36.0% from downtown. Honor Huff leads the team averaging 3.0 makes while shooting 37.3% from 3-point range.

The Buccaneers are 5-7 in conference play. East Tennessee State is 5-5 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Chattanooga scores 79.3 points, 10.9 more per game than the 68.4 East Tennessee State gives up. East Tennessee State averages 69.6 points per game, 1.4 fewer than the 71.0 Chattanooga gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Huff averages 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Mocs, scoring 16.2 points while shooting 37.3% from beyond the arc. Bonham is averaging 17.9 points, 3.7 assists and two steals over the last 10 games for Chattanooga.

Quimari Peterson is averaging 13 points, 3.4 assists and 1.7 steals for the Buccaneers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mocs: 8-2, averaging 81.1 points, 34.1 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 7.8 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 50.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.0 points per game.

Buccaneers: 4-6, averaging 66.8 points, 37.7 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 6.4 steals and 6.0 blocks per game while shooting 39.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

