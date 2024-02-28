Chattanooga beats Mercer 84-75

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — Jan Zidek had 24 points in Chattanooga’s 84-75 victory against Mercer on Wednesday night. Zidek shot…

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — Jan Zidek had 24 points in Chattanooga’s 84-75 victory against Mercer on Wednesday night.

Zidek shot 8 for 11 (2 for 5 from 3-point range) and 6 of 6 from the free throw line for the Mocs (20-10, 12-5 Southern Conference). Honor Huff scored 21 points while going 7 of 15 from the floor, including 3 for 10 from 3-point range, and 4 for 4 from the line. Sam Alexis had 13 points and was 4 of 7 shooting and 5 of 10 from the free throw line to go with 17 rebounds.

The Bears (14-16, 7-10) were led by David Thomas, who posted 22 points and four assists. Jalyn McCreary added 11 points and six rebounds for Mercer. Caleb Hunter also recorded 10 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

