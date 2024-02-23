Chatman leads Buffalo against Western Michigan after 23-point game

Buffalo Bulls (4-22, 2-11 MAC) at Western Michigan Broncos (9-17, 6-7 MAC) Kalamazoo, Michigan; Saturday, 2:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Buffalo Bulls (4-22, 2-11 MAC) at Western Michigan Broncos (9-17, 6-7 MAC)

Kalamazoo, Michigan; Saturday, 2:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Buffalo visits the Western Michigan Broncos after Sy Chatman scored 23 points in Buffalo’s 78-69 win against the Eastern Michigan Eagles.

The Broncos have gone 5-6 in home games. Western Michigan ranks seventh in the MAC with 23.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Anthony Crump averaging 4.8.

The Bulls are 2-11 in MAC play. Buffalo is 1-13 against opponents with a winning record.

Western Michigan’s average of 7.8 made 3-pointers per game this season is the same per game average that Buffalo allows. Buffalo averages 67.7 points per game, 6.9 fewer points than the 74.6 Western Michigan gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Seth Hubbard averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Broncos, scoring 14.8 points while shooting 33.5% from beyond the arc. Jefferson Monegro is averaging 9.5 points and 3.4 assists over the last 10 games for Western Michigan.

Isaiah Adams is averaging 12.9 points and 3.4 assists for the Bulls. Chatman is averaging 18.8 points over the last 10 games for Buffalo.

LAST 10 GAMES: Broncos: 2-8, averaging 63.7 points, 36.5 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 39.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.0 points per game.

Bulls: 2-8, averaging 67.5 points, 33.2 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 5.6 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.