Chatman leads Buffalo against Kent State after 23-point game

Buffalo Bulls (4-23, 2-12 MAC) at Kent State Golden Flashes (13-14, 6-8 MAC) Kent, Ohio; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Buffalo Bulls (4-23, 2-12 MAC) at Kent State Golden Flashes (13-14, 6-8 MAC)

Kent, Ohio; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Golden Flashes -15.5; over/under is 146.5

BOTTOM LINE: Buffalo visits the Kent State Golden Flashes after Sy Chatman scored 23 points in Buffalo’s 91-72 loss to the Western Michigan Broncos.

The Golden Flashes are 7-6 in home games. Kent State is seventh in the MAC in team defense, giving up 72.0 points while holding opponents to 45.0% shooting.

The Bulls are 2-12 in conference games. Buffalo ranks seventh in the MAC scoring 31.6 points per game in the paint led by Chatman averaging 7.8.

Kent State averages 75.9 points per game, 3.9 fewer points than the 79.8 Buffalo gives up. Buffalo’s 41.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.3 percentage points lower than Kent State has allowed to its opponents (45.0%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Jalen Sullinger averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Flashes, scoring 14.8 points while shooting 39.9% from beyond the arc. VonCameron Davis is shooting 42.6% and averaging 14.1 points over the last 10 games for Kent State.

Ryan Sabol is shooting 35.6% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulls, while averaging 7.9 points. Chatman is averaging 19.5 points, 6.3 rebounds and 1.7 blocks over the past 10 games for Buffalo.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Flashes: 4-6, averaging 71.8 points, 35.2 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.7 points per game.

Bulls: 2-8, averaging 68.1 points, 32.9 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 5.5 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.