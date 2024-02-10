Charlotte visits White and Temple

Charlotte 49ers (14-8, 8-2 AAC) at Temple Owls (8-15, 1-9 AAC) Philadelphia; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Temple faces…

Charlotte 49ers (14-8, 8-2 AAC) at Temple Owls (8-15, 1-9 AAC)

Philadelphia; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Temple faces the Charlotte 49ers after Jahlil White scored 20 points in Temple’s 84-77 loss to the Memphis Tigers.

The Owls are 4-6 in home games. Temple gives up 73.8 points to opponents and has been outscored by 2.9 points per game.

The 49ers are 8-2 in AAC play. Charlotte scores 69.2 points and has outscored opponents by 4.7 points per game.

Temple is shooting 38.0% from the field this season, 3.6 percentage points lower than the 41.6% Charlotte allows to opponents. Charlotte averages 69.2 points per game, 4.6 fewer than the 73.8 Temple gives up.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hysier Miller is scoring 15.8 points per game with 3.7 rebounds and 4.2 assists for the Owls. Joran Riley is averaging 14 points and 6.6 rebounds over the past 10 games for Temple.

Igor Milicic Jr. is shooting 38.4% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the 49ers, while averaging 13.1 points and 8.4 rebounds. Lu’Cye Patterson is shooting 40.2% and averaging 14.7 points over the last 10 games for Charlotte.

LAST 10 GAMES: Owls: 1-9, averaging 66.9 points, 35.4 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 7.8 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 37.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.6 points per game.

49ers: 8-2, averaging 69.8 points, 34.2 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 5.0 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.6 points.

