Charlotte visits Haggerty and Tulsa

Charlotte 49ers (17-9, 11-3 AAC) at Tulsa Golden Hurricane (13-13, 4-10 AAC) Tulsa, Oklahoma; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Charlotte 49ers (17-9, 11-3 AAC) at Tulsa Golden Hurricane (13-13, 4-10 AAC)

Tulsa, Oklahoma; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tulsa hosts the Charlotte 49ers after PJ Haggerty scored 24 points in Tulsa’s 79-63 loss to the Wichita State Shockers.

The Golden Hurricane are 12-4 in home games. Tulsa is seventh in the AAC scoring 75.2 points while shooting 43.6% from the field.

The 49ers are 11-3 against AAC opponents. Charlotte averages 69.2 points and has outscored opponents by 4.0 points per game.

Tulsa is shooting 43.6% from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points higher than the 41.8% Charlotte allows to opponents. Charlotte averages 69.2 points per game, 4.4 fewer than the 73.6 Tulsa allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cobe Williams averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Hurricane, scoring 12.7 points while shooting 31.7% from beyond the arc. Haggerty is averaging 20.3 points, 5.2 rebounds, 3.5 assists and two steals over the past 10 games for Tulsa.

Nik Graves is averaging 10.2 points for the 49ers. Lu’Cye Patterson is averaging 16.3 points over the past 10 games for Charlotte.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Hurricane: 4-6, averaging 73.5 points, 33.1 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.2 points per game.

49ers: 8-2, averaging 70.0 points, 33.1 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 4.4 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

