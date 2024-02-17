Charlotte puts home win streak on the line against Wichita State

Wichita State Shockers (10-15, 2-10 AAC) at Charlotte 49ers (16-8, 10-2 AAC) Charlotte, North Carolina; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Wichita State Shockers (10-15, 2-10 AAC) at Charlotte 49ers (16-8, 10-2 AAC)

Charlotte, North Carolina; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Charlotte will try to keep its eight-game home win streak alive when the 49ers face Wichita State.

The 49ers have gone 11-1 at home. Charlotte scores 69.8 points and has outscored opponents by 4.9 points per game.

The Shockers are 2-10 in conference play. Wichita State gives up 73.7 points to opponents while being outscored by 1.1 points per game.

Charlotte’s average of 6.4 made 3-pointers per game is 2.0 fewer made shots on average than the 8.4 per game Wichita State allows. Wichita State scores 7.7 more points per game (72.6) than Charlotte allows to opponents (64.9).

The 49ers and Shockers square off Sunday for the first time in AAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lu’Cye Patterson is averaging 14.6 points for the 49ers.

Colby Rogers averages 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Shockers, scoring 15.7 points while shooting 39.1% from beyond the arc.

LAST 10 GAMES: 49ers: 9-1, averaging 72.6 points, 34.5 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 4.5 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.2 points per game.

Shockers: 2-8, averaging 71.2 points, 35.0 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.