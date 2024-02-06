Charlotte plays South Florida on 8-game win streak

Charlotte 49ers (14-7, 8-1 AAC) at South Florida Bulls (15-5, 8-1 AAC) Tampa, Florida; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Charlotte 49ers (14-7, 8-1 AAC) at South Florida Bulls (15-5, 8-1 AAC)

Tampa, Florida; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulls -2; over/under is 134.5

BOTTOM LINE: Charlotte will attempt to continue its eight-game win streak with a victory over South Florida.

The Bulls are 10-2 on their home court. South Florida is eighth in the AAC in rebounding averaging 36.4 rebounds. Kasean Pryor leads the Bulls with 7.3 boards.

The 49ers are 8-1 against AAC opponents. Charlotte ranks seventh in the AAC scoring 31.8 points per game in the paint led by Dishon Jackson averaging 8.1.

South Florida averages 75.6 points, 11.5 more per game than the 64.1 Charlotte gives up. Charlotte averages 69.2 points per game, 0.1 more than the 69.1 South Florida gives up.

The Bulls and 49ers match up Tuesday for the first time in AAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jayden Reid is averaging 6.7 points and 3.7 assists for the Bulls. Chris Youngblood is averaging 15.6 points and 2.6 rebounds while shooting 44.2% over the last 10 games for South Florida.

Lu’Cye Patterson is shooting 42.7% and averaging 14.3 points for the 49ers. Igor Milicic Jr. is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Charlotte.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulls: 9-1, averaging 74.2 points, 35.3 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.3 points per game.

49ers: 8-2, averaging 70.4 points, 34.2 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

