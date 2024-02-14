Charlotte hosts UTSA after Patterson’s 22-point performance

UTSA Roadrunners (8-16, 2-9 AAC) at Charlotte 49ers (15-8, 9-2 AAC) Charlotte, North Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

UTSA Roadrunners (8-16, 2-9 AAC) at Charlotte 49ers (15-8, 9-2 AAC)

Charlotte, North Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Charlotte takes on the UTSA Roadrunners after Lu’Cye Patterson scored 22 points in Charlotte’s 73-70 win against the Temple Owls.

The 49ers have gone 10-1 in home games. Charlotte has a 3-2 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Roadrunners have gone 2-9 against AAC opponents. UTSA averages 10.8 turnovers per game and is 2-5 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

Charlotte’s average of 6.4 made 3-pointers per game is 3.0 fewer made shots on average than the 9.4 per game UTSA allows. UTSA has shot at a 41.7% rate from the field this season, the same as opponents of Charlotte have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Patterson is scoring 14.5 points per game and averaging 3.6 rebounds for the 49ers. Igor Milicic Jr. is averaging 14.5 points and 7.7 rebounds over the last 10 games for Charlotte.

Christian Tucker is shooting 42.9% and averaging 12.0 points for the Roadrunners. Jordan Ivy-Curry is averaging 19.0 points over the last 10 games for UTSA.

LAST 10 GAMES: 49ers: 9-1, averaging 71.7 points, 34.3 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 4.6 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.0 points per game.

Roadrunners: 2-8, averaging 80.3 points, 39.3 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 4.7 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 89.9 points.

