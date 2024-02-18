Charlotte hosts conference foe Wichita State

Wichita State Shockers (10-15, 2-10 AAC) at Charlotte 49ers (16-8, 10-2 AAC) Charlotte, North Carolina; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Wichita State Shockers (10-15, 2-10 AAC) at Charlotte 49ers (16-8, 10-2 AAC)

Charlotte, North Carolina; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: 49ers -6.5; over/under is 136.5

BOTTOM LINE: Wichita State faces Charlotte in AAC action Sunday.

The 49ers have gone 11-1 in home games. Charlotte is eighth in the AAC with 13.1 assists per game led by Nik Graves averaging 3.0.

The Shockers are 2-10 in conference games. Wichita State is 4-2 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 12.2 turnovers per game.

Charlotte makes 45.7% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.8 percentage points higher than Wichita State has allowed to its opponents (41.9%). Wichita State scores 7.7 more points per game (72.6) than Charlotte gives up (64.9).

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lu’Cye Patterson is averaging 14.6 points for the 49ers. Igor Milicic Jr. is averaging 14.1 points over the last 10 games for Charlotte.

Harlond Beverly is averaging 10.6 points and 3.3 assists for the Shockers. Colby Rogers is averaging 15.5 points over the last 10 games for Wichita State.

LAST 10 GAMES: 49ers: 9-1, averaging 72.6 points, 34.5 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 4.5 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.2 points per game.

Shockers: 2-8, averaging 71.2 points, 35.0 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

