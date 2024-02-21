Charleston Southern takes on South Carolina Upstate, seeks to stop 3-game skid

Charleston Southern Buccaneers (8-17, 4-8 Big South) at South Carolina Upstate Spartans (9-17, 4-9 Big South) Spartanburg, South Carolina; Wednesday,…

Charleston Southern Buccaneers (8-17, 4-8 Big South) at South Carolina Upstate Spartans (9-17, 4-9 Big South)

Spartanburg, South Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Spartans -5.5; over/under is 140.5

BOTTOM LINE: Charleston Southern heads into the matchup against South Carolina Upstate as losers of three games in a row.

The Spartans are 5-6 on their home court. South Carolina Upstate ranks ninth in the Big South with 7.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Ahmir Langlais averaging 2.1.

The Buccaneers are 4-8 against Big South opponents. Charleston Southern is 2-4 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 11.8 turnovers per game.

South Carolina Upstate averages 7.7 made 3-pointers per game, 1.4 more made shots than the 6.3 per game Charleston Southern gives up. Charleston Southern averages 69.1 points per game, 4.1 fewer than the 73.2 South Carolina Upstate gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Langlais is averaging 8.9 points and 6.3 rebounds for the Spartans. Miguel Ayesa is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for South Carolina Upstate.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spartans: 4-6, averaging 70.6 points, 31.1 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.2 points per game.

Buccaneers: 4-6, averaging 69.0 points, 38.3 rebounds, 8.9 assists, 4.3 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 40.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

