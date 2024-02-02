Charleston Southern hosts Tucker and Longwood

Longwood Lancers (14-9, 2-6 Big South) at Charleston Southern Buccaneers (7-14, 3-5 Big South) North Charleston, South Carolina; Saturday, 2…

North Charleston, South Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

North Charleston, South Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Longwood visits the Charleston Southern Buccaneers after Elijah Tucker scored 22 points in Longwood’s 93-76 loss to the High Point Panthers.

The Buccaneers have gone 5-5 at home. Charleston Southern is 3-12 against opponents with a winning record.

The Lancers have gone 2-6 against Big South opponents. Longwood is second in the Big South with 40.0 rebounds per game led by Michael Christmas averaging 6.8.

Charleston Southern is shooting 43.3% from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points higher than the 42.6% Longwood allows to opponents. Longwood averages 75.0 points per game, 0.1 more than the 74.9 Charleston Southern allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: RJ Johnson is shooting 43.2% and averaging 16.4 points for the Buccaneers. A’lahn Sumler is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Charleston Southern.

Walyn Napper is averaging 13.7 points, 4.3 assists and 1.5 steals for the Lancers. Christmas is averaging 11.2 points and 5.8 rebounds over the past 10 games for Longwood.

LAST 10 GAMES: Buccaneers: 4-6, averaging 70.9 points, 35.6 rebounds, 9.3 assists, 3.4 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.8 points per game.

Lancers: 2-8, averaging 68.6 points, 37.2 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

