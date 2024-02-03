Charleston Southern hosts Tucker and Longwood

Longwood Lancers (14-9, 2-6 Big South) at Charleston Southern Buccaneers (7-14, 3-5 Big South) North Charleston, South Carolina; Saturday, 2…

Longwood Lancers (14-9, 2-6 Big South) at Charleston Southern Buccaneers (7-14, 3-5 Big South)

North Charleston, South Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lancers -5; over/under is 138

BOTTOM LINE: Longwood visits the Charleston Southern Buccaneers after Elijah Tucker scored 22 points in Longwood’s 93-76 loss to the High Point Panthers.

The Buccaneers have gone 5-5 at home. Charleston Southern has a 4-9 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Lancers have gone 2-6 against Big South opponents. Longwood has a 2-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Charleston Southern scores 69.9 points per game, 4.2 more points than the 65.7 Longwood allows. Longwood averages 5.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.9 fewer makes per game than Charleston Southern allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: RJ Johnson is scoring 16.4 points per game and averaging 2.0 rebounds for the Buccaneers. A’lahn Sumler is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Charleston Southern.

Johnathan Massie averages 1.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Lancers, scoring 11.3 points while shooting 28.0% from beyond the arc. Walyn Napper is shooting 39.8% and averaging 12.3 points over the last 10 games for Longwood.

LAST 10 GAMES: Buccaneers: 4-6, averaging 70.9 points, 35.6 rebounds, 9.3 assists, 3.4 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.8 points per game.

Lancers: 2-8, averaging 68.6 points, 37.2 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

