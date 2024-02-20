Charleston Southern faces South Carolina Upstate on 3-game slide

Charleston Southern Buccaneers (8-17, 4-8 Big South) at South Carolina Upstate Spartans (9-17, 4-9 Big South) Spartanburg, South Carolina; Wednesday,…

Charleston Southern Buccaneers (8-17, 4-8 Big South) at South Carolina Upstate Spartans (9-17, 4-9 Big South)

Spartanburg, South Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Charleston Southern heads into the matchup against South Carolina Upstate after losing three straight games.

The Spartans are 5-6 in home games. South Carolina Upstate has a 3-7 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Buccaneers are 4-8 against Big South opponents. Charleston Southern gives up 75.5 points to opponents while being outscored by 6.4 points per game.

South Carolina Upstate is shooting 44.5% from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points lower than the 45.7% Charleston Southern allows to opponents. Charleston Southern’s 42.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.1 percentage points lower than South Carolina Upstate has given up to its opponents (45.3%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Ahmir Langlais is averaging 8.9 points and 6.3 rebounds for the Spartans. Trae Broadnax is averaging 15.8 points over the last 10 games for South Carolina Upstate.

Taje’ Kelly is averaging 14.8 points and 7.7 rebounds for the Buccaneers. A’lahn Sumler is averaging 16.0 points over the last 10 games for Charleston Southern.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spartans: 4-6, averaging 70.6 points, 31.1 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.2 points per game.

Buccaneers: 4-6, averaging 69.0 points, 38.3 rebounds, 8.9 assists, 4.3 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 40.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.