Charleston Southern and Gardner-Webb face off for conference matchup

Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs (11-14, 6-4 Big South) at Charleston Southern Buccaneers (8-15, 4-6 Big South)

North Charleston, South Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Gardner-Webb visits Charleston Southern in Big South action Wednesday.

The Buccaneers are 6-5 on their home court. Charleston Southern is 2-0 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Runnin’ Bulldogs are 6-4 against conference opponents. Gardner-Webb is sixth in the Big South scoring 73.8 points per game and is shooting 43.8%.

Charleston Southern is shooting 43.4% from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points higher than the 43.1% Gardner-Webb allows to opponents. Gardner-Webb averages 7.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.0 more made shot on average than the 6.1 per game Charleston Southern gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: RJ Johnson is averaging 16.4 points for the Buccaneers.

Caleb Robinson is scoring 13.9 points per game with 6.3 rebounds and 1.2 assists for the Runnin’ Bulldogs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Buccaneers: 4-6, averaging 67.5 points, 36.4 rebounds, 8.3 assists, 4.2 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.8 points per game.

Runnin’ Bulldogs: 6-4, averaging 74.7 points, 34.2 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 5.6 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.5 points.

