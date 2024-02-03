Charleston (SC) visits William & Mary following Rodgers’ 20-point game

Charleston (SC) Cougars (15-7, 6-3 CAA) at William & Mary Tribe (8-14, 3-6 CAA) Williamsburg, Virginia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST…

Charleston (SC) Cougars (15-7, 6-3 CAA) at William & Mary Tribe (8-14, 3-6 CAA)

Williamsburg, Virginia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cougars -11.5; over/under is 153.5

BOTTOM LINE: Charleston (SC) plays the William & Mary Tribe after Kobe Rodgers scored 20 points in Charleston (SC)’s 80-74 loss to the UNC Wilmington Seahawks.

The Tribe are 6-4 in home games. William & Mary ranks ninth in the CAA with 12.4 assists per game led by Chase Lowe averaging 2.8.

The Cougars have gone 6-3 against CAA opponents. Charleston (SC) averages 80.9 points and has outscored opponents by 5.7 points per game.

William & Mary scores 71.5 points per game, 3.7 fewer points than the 75.2 Charleston (SC) allows. Charleston (SC) scores 8.2 more points per game (80.9) than William & Mary gives up to opponents (72.7).

The Tribe and Cougars match up Saturday for the first time in CAA play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gabe Dorsey is shooting 39.4% from beyond the arc with 3.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Tribe, while averaging 13.5 points. Lowe is averaging 13.8 points and seven rebounds over the last 10 games for William & Mary.

CJ Fulton is averaging 4.4 points and 4.2 assists for the Cougars. Ante Brzovic is averaging 15.7 points over the last 10 games for Charleston (SC).

LAST 10 GAMES: Tribe: 3-7, averaging 64.2 points, 34.0 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 4.8 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 39.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.4 points per game.

Cougars: 7-3, averaging 85.4 points, 42.3 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 4.4 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

