Charleston (SC) visits Drumgoole and Delaware

Charleston (SC) Cougars (20-7, 11-3 CAA) at Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens (17-10, 9-5 CAA)

Newark, Delaware; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Delaware plays the Charleston (SC) Cougars after Gerald Drumgoole Jr. scored 23 points in Delaware’s 62-54 win over the North Carolina A&T Aggies.

The Fightin’ Blue Hens have gone 7-3 in home games. Delaware is third in the CAA scoring 74.7 points while shooting 47.1% from the field.

The Cougars are 11-3 in conference play. Charleston (SC) is the CAA leader with 40.6 rebounds per game led by Ante Brzovic averaging 6.5.

Delaware averages 74.7 points per game, 0.8 more points than the 73.9 Charleston (SC) allows. Charleston (SC) scores 10.9 more points per game (80.2) than Delaware gives up (69.3).

The Fightin’ Blue Hens and Cougars meet Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jyare Davis is scoring 17.9 points per game with 7.7 rebounds and 2.6 assists for the Fightin’ Blue Hens. Drumgoole is averaging 16.3 points and 3.2 rebounds while shooting 50.4% over the last 10 games for Delaware.

CJ Fulton is averaging 4.3 points and four assists for the Cougars. Brzovic is averaging 14.3 points over the last 10 games for Charleston (SC).

LAST 10 GAMES: Fightin’ Blue Hens: 7-3, averaging 72.1 points, 35.0 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 4.2 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.2 points per game.

Cougars: 7-3, averaging 80.4 points, 40.2 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 4.5 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.4 points.

