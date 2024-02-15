Charleston (SC) plays Northeastern following Policelli’s 22-point performance

Charleston (SC) Cougars (18-7, 9-3 CAA) at Northeastern Huskies (10-15, 5-7 CAA) Boston; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Charleston (SC) Cougars (18-7, 9-3 CAA) at Northeastern Huskies (10-15, 5-7 CAA)

Boston; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cougars -4; over/under is 154.5

BOTTOM LINE: Charleston (SC) plays the Northeastern Huskies after Frankie Policelli scored 22 points in Charleston (SC)’s 80-70 win against the Drexel Dragons.

The Huskies have gone 5-4 at home. Northeastern averages 12.2 turnovers per game and is 3-4 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Cougars are 9-3 in conference games. Charleston (SC) scores 80.9 points while outscoring opponents by 6.3 points per game.

Northeastern’s average of 6.2 made 3-pointers per game is 1.3 fewer made shots on average than the 7.5 per game Charleston (SC) allows. Charleston (SC) scores 8.3 more points per game (80.9) than Northeastern gives up to opponents (72.6).

The Huskies and Cougars face off Thursday for the first time in CAA play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chris Doherty is averaging 13.4 points and 6.9 rebounds for the Huskies. Jared Turner is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Northeastern.

Ante Brzovic is scoring 12.9 points per game with 6.3 rebounds and 2.4 assists for the Cougars. Ben Burnham is averaging 12.4 points over the last 10 games for Charleston (SC).

LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 5-5, averaging 70.3 points, 33.5 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.3 points per game.

Cougars: 7-3, averaging 83.6 points, 42.2 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 3.8 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.