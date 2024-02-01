Charleston (SC) hosts White and UNC Wilmington

UNC Wilmington Seahawks (14-6, 5-3 CAA) at Charleston (SC) Cougars (15-6, 6-2 CAA) Charleston, South Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST…

UNC Wilmington Seahawks (14-6, 5-3 CAA) at Charleston (SC) Cougars (15-6, 6-2 CAA)

Charleston, South Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cougars -4.5; over/under is 155.5

BOTTOM LINE: UNC Wilmington faces the Charleston (SC) Cougars after Trazarien White scored 26 points in UNC Wilmington’s 86-78 overtime loss to the Stony Brook Seawolves.

The Cougars have gone 8-1 at home. Charleston (SC) is 2-0 in one-possession games.

The Seahawks are 5-3 in CAA play. UNC Wilmington ranks fourth in the CAA shooting 35.6% from 3-point range.

Charleston (SC) is shooting 43.6% from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points lower than the 44.7% UNC Wilmington allows to opponents. UNC Wilmington scores 6.0 more points per game (81.0) than Charleston (SC) gives up to opponents (75.0).

TOP PERFORMERS: Ante Brzovic is averaging 13 points and 6.8 rebounds for the Cougars. Ben Burnham is averaging 11.6 points over the last 10 games for Charleston (SC).

Shykeim Phillips is averaging 14 points and 1.8 steals for the Seahawks. White is averaging 22.7 points and 7.3 rebounds over the last 10 games for UNC Wilmington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 8-2, averaging 86.9 points, 43.1 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 4.7 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.7 points per game.

Seahawks: 6-4, averaging 75.8 points, 35.4 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.9 points.

