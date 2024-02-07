Charleston (SC) faces N.C. A&T following Burnham’s 20-point game

North Carolina A&T Aggies (7-16, 5-5 CAA) at Charleston (SC) Cougars (16-7, 7-3 CAA) Charleston, South Carolina; Thursday, 8 p.m.…

North Carolina A&T Aggies (7-16, 5-5 CAA) at Charleston (SC) Cougars (16-7, 7-3 CAA)

Charleston, South Carolina; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Charleston (SC) hosts the North Carolina A&T Aggies after Ben Burnham scored 20 points in Charleston (SC)’s 84-83 victory against the William & Mary Tribe.

The Cougars have gone 8-2 at home. Charleston (SC) is second in the CAA with 25.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Ante Brzovic averaging 4.8.

The Aggies have gone 5-5 against CAA opponents. N.C. A&T is 0-12 against opponents over .500.

Charleston (SC) is shooting 43.5% from the field this season, 5.1 percentage points lower than the 48.6% N.C. A&T allows to opponents. N.C. A&T averages 68.3 points per game, 7.3 fewer points than the 75.6 Charleston (SC) allows.

The Cougars and Aggies meet Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Burnham is scoring 12.7 points per game and averaging 4.9 rebounds for the Cougars. Brzovic is averaging 15.7 points and 6.5 rebounds over the last 10 games for Charleston (SC).

Landon Glasper is averaging 21.3 points for the Aggies. Camian Shell is averaging 13.9 points and 3.5 assists over the past 10 games for N.C. A&T.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 7-3, averaging 84.2 points, 40.6 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 4.3 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.9 points per game.

Aggies: 5-5, averaging 66.9 points, 32.8 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 5.2 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 40.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.