Charles and the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns visit conference foe Southern Miss

Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (17-11, 9-6 Sun Belt) at Southern Miss Golden Eagles (15-13, 8-7 Sun Belt) Hattiesburg, Mississippi; Saturday, 7…

Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (17-11, 9-6 Sun Belt) at Southern Miss Golden Eagles (15-13, 8-7 Sun Belt)

Hattiesburg, Mississippi; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Austin Crowley and the Southern Miss Golden Eagles host Joe Charles and the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns in Sun Belt play.

The Golden Eagles have gone 10-3 at home. Southern Miss has a 6-8 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Ragin’ Cajuns are 9-6 against Sun Belt opponents. Louisiana has an 8-7 record against opponents over .500.

Southern Miss is shooting 42.2% from the field this season, 2.8 percentage points lower than the 45.0% Louisiana allows to opponents. Louisiana averages 8.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.9 more makes per game than Southern Miss gives up.

The Golden Eagles and Ragin’ Cajuns match up Saturday for the first time in Sun Belt play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Crowley is averaging 16.1 points and 3.3 assists for the Golden Eagles. Victor Iwuakor is averaging 12.6 points over the last 10 games for Southern Miss.

Kobe Julien is shooting 44.1% and averaging 17.5 points for the Ragin’ Cajuns. Charles is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Louisiana.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Eagles: 5-5, averaging 70.1 points, 34.8 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 6.3 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.9 points per game.

Ragin’ Cajuns: 7-3, averaging 75.0 points, 38.7 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.1 points.

