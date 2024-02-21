Chaplin and Little Rock host Southeast Missouri State

Little Rock Trojans (16-11, 10-4 OVC) at Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (8-19, 3-11 OVC) Cape Girardeau, Missouri; Thursday, 8 p.m.…

Little Rock Trojans (16-11, 10-4 OVC) at Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (8-19, 3-11 OVC)

Cape Girardeau, Missouri; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Little Rock plays the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks after Jamir Chaplin scored 22 points in Little Rock’s 80-62 victory against the Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles.

The Redhawks have gone 8-5 in home games. Southeast Missouri State gives up 73.1 points and has been outscored by 5.5 points per game.

The Trojans have gone 10-4 against OVC opponents. Little Rock is second in the OVC with 14.5 assists per game led by Khalen Robinson averaging 4.6.

Southeast Missouri State averages 67.6 points per game, 7.2 fewer points than the 74.8 Little Rock gives up. Little Rock averages 6.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.5 more made shots on average than the 5.0 per game Southeast Missouri State gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rob Martin is averaging 11.3 points and 3.6 assists for the Redhawks. Josh Earley is averaging 14.1 points over the last 10 games for Southeast Missouri State.

Robinson is shooting 40.3% and averaging 15.9 points for the Trojans. Bradley Douglas is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Little Rock.

LAST 10 GAMES: Redhawks: 2-8, averaging 63.4 points, 29.8 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 5.5 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.2 points per game.

Trojans: 8-2, averaging 72.1 points, 37.9 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 5.9 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

