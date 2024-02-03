Central Michigan visits Bowling Green after Hill’s 28-point game

Central Michigan Chippewas (12-9, 7-2 MAC) at Bowling Green Falcons (15-6, 6-3 MAC) Bowling Green, Ohio; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST…

Central Michigan Chippewas (12-9, 7-2 MAC) at Bowling Green Falcons (15-6, 6-3 MAC)

Bowling Green, Ohio; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Falcons -7; over/under is 141

BOTTOM LINE: Bowling Green faces the Central Michigan Chippewas after Marcus Hill scored 28 points in Bowling Green’s 81-72 win over the Ball State Cardinals.

The Falcons are 9-2 in home games. Bowling Green is the MAC leader with 38.1 rebounds per game led by Rashaun Agee averaging 9.0.

The Chippewas are 7-2 in conference play. Central Michigan ranks sixth in the MAC with 8.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Markus Harding averaging 2.3.

Bowling Green’s average of 7.3 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.1 fewer made shots on average than the 7.4 per game Central Michigan allows. Central Michigan averages 6.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.2 fewer made shots on average than the 7.3 per game Bowling Green allows.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hill is scoring 21.1 points per game with 4.6 rebounds and 2.3 assists for the Falcons. Agee is averaging 14.6 points and 10.1 rebounds over the past 10 games for Bowling Green.

Anthony Pritchard is averaging 14.6 points, 4.7 assists and 1.8 steals for the Chippewas. Brian Taylor is averaging 11.8 points and 8.5 rebounds over the last 10 games for Central Michigan.

LAST 10 GAMES: Falcons: 7-3, averaging 80.3 points, 36.5 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 7.0 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.3 points per game.

Chippewas: 7-3, averaging 67.0 points, 35.8 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.