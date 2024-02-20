Central Michigan hosts Bowling Green after Butler’s 24-point outing

Bowling Green Falcons (16-9, 7-5 MAC) at Central Michigan Chippewas (15-10, 9-3 MAC) Mount Pleasant, Michigan; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST…

Bowling Green Falcons (16-9, 7-5 MAC) at Central Michigan Chippewas (15-10, 9-3 MAC)

Mount Pleasant, Michigan; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Chippewas -1.5; over/under is 139

BOTTOM LINE: Central Michigan takes on the Bowling Green Falcons after Derrick Butler scored 24 points in Central Michigan’s 69-42 victory against the Western Michigan Broncos.

The Chippewas are 8-2 in home games. Central Michigan ranks second in the MAC at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 69.8 points while holding opponents to 41.4% shooting.

The Falcons are 7-5 in MAC play. Bowling Green is 2-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Central Michigan averages 66.8 points per game, 5.6 fewer points than the 72.4 Bowling Green gives up. Bowling Green averages 6.0 more points per game (75.8) than Central Michigan allows (69.8).

TOP PERFORMERS: Anthony Pritchard is shooting 45.4% and averaging 13.4 points for the Chippewas.

Marcus Hill is scoring 21.4 points per game and averaging 4.9 rebounds for the Falcons.

LAST 10 GAMES: Chippewas: 8-2, averaging 67.1 points, 40.6 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 5.2 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.7 points per game.

Falcons: 5-5, averaging 76.5 points, 36.9 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 7.4 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

