Central Michigan faces Miami (OH) for conference matchup

Central Michigan Chippewas (16-10, 10-3 MAC) at Miami (OH) RedHawks (12-14, 6-7 MAC) Oxford, Ohio; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Central Michigan Chippewas (16-10, 10-3 MAC) at Miami (OH) RedHawks (12-14, 6-7 MAC)

Oxford, Ohio; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: RedHawks -3; over/under is 132

BOTTOM LINE: Darweshi Hunter and the Miami (OH) RedHawks host Brian Taylor and the Central Michigan Chippewas in MAC play.

The RedHawks are 8-4 on their home court. Miami (OH) is sixth in the MAC with 23.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Hunter averaging 3.9.

The Chippewas have gone 10-3 against MAC opponents. Central Michigan is second in the MAC with 23.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Taylor averaging 6.2.

Miami (OH) makes 45.2% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.4 percentage points higher than Central Michigan has allowed to its opponents (40.8%). Central Michigan averages 66.7 points per game, 4.1 fewer than the 70.8 Miami (OH) allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hunter is scoring 12.4 points per game with 4.7 rebounds and 1.6 assists for the RedHawks. Anderson Mirambeaux is averaging 12.6 points and 3.4 rebounds while shooting 49.5% over the last 10 games for Miami (OH).

Anthony Pritchard is scoring 13.4 points per game and averaging 5.1 rebounds for the Chippewas. Derrick Butler is averaging 10.5 points and 5.1 rebounds over the last 10 games for Central Michigan.

LAST 10 GAMES: RedHawks: 4-6, averaging 67.5 points, 34.5 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.3 points per game.

Chippewas: 8-2, averaging 65.6 points, 40.8 rebounds, 10.0 assists, 5.8 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 40.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.