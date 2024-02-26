Central Michigan faces Ball State, seeks 7th straight home win

Ball State Cardinals (13-14, 5-9 MAC) at Central Michigan Chippewas (16-11, 10-4 MAC) Mount Pleasant, Michigan; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST…

Mount Pleasant, Michigan; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Central Michigan hosts Ball State trying to extend its six-game home winning streak.

The Chippewas are 9-2 on their home court. Central Michigan has a 7-11 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Cardinals are 5-9 in MAC play. Ball State is second in the MAC with 23.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Basheer Jihad averaging 5.9.

Central Michigan averages 66.4 points per game, 4.0 fewer points than the 70.4 Ball State gives up. Ball State averages 73.3 points per game, 3.2 more than the 70.1 Central Michigan gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anthony Pritchard is scoring 13.5 points per game and averaging 5.0 rebounds for the Chippewas. Derrick Butler is averaging 10.2 points and 4.7 rebounds over the last 10 games for Central Michigan.

Jihad is shooting 46.3% and averaging 19.1 points for the Cardinals. Jalin Anderson is averaging 12.9 points over the last 10 games for Ball State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Chippewas: 8-2, averaging 65.5 points, 41.1 rebounds, 9.8 assists, 6.1 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 40.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.0 points per game.

Cardinals: 4-6, averaging 72.1 points, 35.8 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

