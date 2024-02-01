Central Connecticut State knocks off Saint Francis 63-62

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (AP) — Kellen Amos’ 13 points helped Central Connecticut State defeat Saint Francis 63-62 on Thursday night.…

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (AP) — Kellen Amos’ 13 points helped Central Connecticut State defeat Saint Francis 63-62 on Thursday night.

Allan Jeanne-Rose capped the scoring with 2:22 remaining with a go-ahead free throws.

Amos had seven rebounds for the Blue Devils (13-8, 7-1 Northeast Conference). Jeanne-Rose scored 12 points while going 3 of 9 from the floor, including 0 for 3 from 3-point range, and 6 for 10 from the line, and added five rebounds. Joe Ostrowsky shot 4 for 7, including 3 for 4 from beyond the arc to finish with 11 points, while adding four steals.

Carlos Lopez Jr. led the Red Flash (7-15, 2-7) in scoring, finishing with 22 points. Saint Francis also got 13 points and seven rebounds from Wisler Sanon II. In addition, Eli Wilborn had nine points and two steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

