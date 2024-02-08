Central Arkansas visits McCray and Jacksonville

Central Arkansas Bears (8-17, 4-5 ASUN) at Jacksonville Dolphins (11-12, 2-7 ASUN) Jacksonville, Florida; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Central Arkansas Bears (8-17, 4-5 ASUN) at Jacksonville Dolphins (11-12, 2-7 ASUN)

Jacksonville, Florida; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dolphins -6.5; over/under is 147

BOTTOM LINE: Jacksonville hosts the Central Arkansas Bears after Robert McCray scored 22 points in Jacksonville’s 84-82 loss to the Lipscomb Bisons.

The Dolphins have gone 8-1 at home. Jacksonville ranks third in the ASUN with 10.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Stephon Payne III averaging 2.4.

The Bears have gone 4-5 against ASUN opponents. Central Arkansas has a 3-12 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

Jacksonville’s average of 6.6 made 3-pointers per game is 2.7 fewer made shots on average than the 9.3 per game Central Arkansas allows. Central Arkansas averages 8.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.5 more makes per game than Jacksonville gives up.

The Dolphins and Bears match up Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: McCray is shooting 52.3% and averaging 16.8 points for the Dolphins. Jarius Cook is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Jacksonville.

Ubong Abasi Etim is averaging 5.5 points and 7.9 rebounds for the Bears. Tucker Anderson is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Central Arkansas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dolphins: 3-7, averaging 70.3 points, 34.8 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 6.3 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.6 points per game.

Bears: 5-5, averaging 78.5 points, 39.0 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.